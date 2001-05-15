This scholarship is named in memory of Ian Campbell Cocks (1938-1997) whose contribution to South Australian tourism, the wine industry and commerce was highly regarded.

This scholarship is to foster innovation in the Wine Industry through strategic and applied research, and to cultivate a research culture in undergraduates in the wine-related teaching and research disciplines and areas (i.e. Wine Science & Business and Viticulture) at the University of Adelaide.

The Scholarship will be available to a student enrolling in an Honours degree of Bachelor of Science or an Honours degree of Bachelor of Viticulture and Oenology at the University of Adelaide. Both midyear intake and February intake students will be eligible.

The recipient will be required to carry out a research project (minimum of 12 credit points) under the direction of an academic staff member in a wine related teaching and research discipline and area (i.e. Wine Science & Business or Viticulture) within the School of Agriculture, Food and Wine. The research topic will be determined on an annual basis and it is expected that the research will be undertaken in consultation with an industry partner who may contribute in-kind support to the project.

The successful applicant will be selected on academic achievement, technical knowledge and communication skills.

The value of the scholarship is $5,000 of which the student will receive $4,000, and $1,000 will go to the teaching and research discipline of Wine Science & Business or Viticulture research area as a contribution to the maintenance costs of the research project.

The successful applicant will be required to remain enrolled as a full time student and to make satisfactory academic progress.